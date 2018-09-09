India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3, Live Updates: Vihari brings up gutsy fifty in debut innings

London, Sep 9: England would be looking to get the remaining four Indian wickets early and come out to bat as soon as possible on the third day of the fifth and final Test here at Kia Oval on Sunday (September 9).
The hosts would not look to repeat the statistical mistakes done by India on the previous day, which let the match slip away from their hands in the opening session. England piled up a big total in their first innings, thanks to that 98-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad for the ninth wicket.
The hosts would aim to restrict India (174/6) under 220 in their first innings. Hanuma Vihari (25*) and Ravindra Jadeja (8*) would come out to resume India's innings and it would be interesting to see how long they and the remaining tailenders manage to drag the innings.
Earlier on day two, the Indian batting once again faltered against the swing of James Anderson and Ben Stokes. England bowlers wreaked havoc to get India's top-order once again and put themselves in a commanding position.
India lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (3), KL Rahul (37), Cheteshwar Pujara (37), Ajinkya Rahane (0), Virat Kohli (49) and Rishabh Pant (5) under testing conditions.
Here are the live updates:
India have reached 220/6 in 72 overs against England. Both the batsmen have applied themselves well so far.
Harbhajan lauds Vihari for his knock.
Didn’t look that comfortable yesterday but today he is batting beautifully.. well done on your first 50 in test cricket many more to come god bless ya @Hanumavihari— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 9, 2018
Fifty! Hanuma Vihari has notched up his maiden half-century in his debut innings. What a knock this has been for the debutant? He's applied himself well when the odds were stacked against him.
Hanuma Vihari 26th Indian to register a 50+ score in debut innings.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 9, 2018
The last Indian before him was Hardik Pandya who made 50 at Galle in July 2017.#EngvInd
Four! Vihari hits Stokes for a boundary towards cover and moves on to 45. Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box lavishes praise upon the debutant.
50-run partnership between Jadeja and Vihari. The duo have hung on and kept the scoreboard ticking. India 211/6 in 68 overs.
The case for Karun Nair notwithstanding, young @Hanumavihari, after a tentative start, has shown fine application and a lot of grit in his debut Test— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 9, 2018
Of players to bat at least 20 times at No.8 or lower since the start of 2016, Jadeja has the highest average (39.56) of any player in Test cricket.
England have bowled less short-pitched deliveries to Vihari in the morning so far.
England had quite a lot of joy bowling short to Vihari yesterday, and almost had him caught hooking on a few occasions. However today, with the ball swinging, they've pushed their length to him fuller, almost 70cm fuller than on Day Two. #ENGvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 9, 2018
200 comes up for India with a boundary off Jadeja's bat. The left-hander got a boundary on the very next delivery as well and Anderson isn't pleased. In the previous over, Vihari hit two boundaries off Broad. That over produced 10 runs.
After 60 overs, India have reached 186/6 and trail by 145 runs. Jadeja and Vihari have hung on.
Anderson bowls the second over of the day and he's getting to swing the ball in the 53rd over. He's making the life of Hanuma Vihari already tough. India - 177/6, trail England by 155 runs.
Earlier in the day, James Anderson was fined 15 percent of his match fees for showing dissent against the not out decision on Virat Kohli.
On-field official Kumar Dharmasena ruled in Kohli's favour, a decision upheld on umpire's call upon review, with replays showing the ball struck the batsman marginally outside the line of off stump. According to an ICC release on Sunday (September 9), "Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from umpire Kumar Dharmasena and then spoke to him in an aggressive manner".
Day 3: Indian batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja are out into the middle to resume batting. Stuart Broad starts with the new ball for England. India 174/6, trail by 158 runs.
Welcome to the live updates on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test match. India would look to score some runs while England would be aiming to claim remaining four wickets.
Theoretically, India need to get around 300 to at least remain in contention in this Test. Remember they bat last— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 9, 2018
Earlier on Saturday, England posted 332 in their first innings after starting at overnight 198 for seven in their first innings. Indian pacers found some lateral movement in the morning but were unable to get the English tail-enders' out.
The English tail-enders' performance has been the main reason why India are 1-3 down in the series, and it was a near-repeat effort from the home team's lower-order on Saturday morning as Indian bowlers failed to get wickets despite getting assistance from the pitch.
