India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3, Live Updates: Vihari brings up gutsy fifty in debut innings

London, Sep 9: England would be looking to get the remaining four Indian wickets early and come out to bat as soon as possible on the third day of the fifth and final Test here at Kia Oval on Sunday (September 9).

The hosts would not look to repeat the statistical mistakes done by India on the previous day, which let the match slip away from their hands in the opening session. England piled up a big total in their first innings, thanks to that 98-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad for the ninth wicket.

The hosts would aim to restrict India (174/6) under 220 in their first innings. Hanuma Vihari (25*) and Ravindra Jadeja (8*) would come out to resume India's innings and it would be interesting to see how long they and the remaining tailenders manage to drag the innings.

Earlier on day two, the Indian batting once again faltered against the swing of James Anderson and Ben Stokes. England bowlers wreaked havoc to get India's top-order once again and put themselves in a commanding position.

India lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (3), KL Rahul (37), Cheteshwar Pujara (37), Ajinkya Rahane (0), Virat Kohli (49) and Rishabh Pant (5) under testing conditions.

Here are the live updates:

Earlier on Saturday, England posted 332 in their first innings after starting at overnight 198 for seven in their first innings. Indian pacers found some lateral movement in the morning but were unable to get the English tail-enders' out.

The English tail-enders' performance has been the main reason why India are 1-3 down in the series, and it was a near-repeat effort from the home team's lower-order on Saturday morning as Indian bowlers failed to get wickets despite getting assistance from the pitch.