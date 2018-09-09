India Vs England, 5th Test: Ravindra Jadeja top-scores with 86*: Twitterati laud the all-rounder

Jadeja, playing his first match in the series, made most of the opportunity with the bat and scored another fine half-century. The Saurashtra all-rounder showed grit and character to play one of his finest innings in the longer format of the game.

Starting the day's proceedings with debutant Hanuma Vihari (56), Jadeja ensured his team posts a decent total in the first innings. Jadeja and Vihari resumed India's innings from 174/6 on the third day and frustrated the hosts for most of the opening session. Eventually, Vihari was dismissed for 56 and a crucial 77-run partnership between the two came to an end.

After the Andhra batsman's dismissal, Jadeja shifted gears and started scoring runs more quickly and went on to score yet another fifty and then came that sword-twirling celebration.

Earlier in 2014, Jadeja had scored slammed a fifty at Lord's and played some entertaining strokes against James Anderson. It was almost a repetition of 2014 as Jadeja started taking on the offensive against the veteran English pacer. The southpaw even smashed a straight six against Anderson to the bowler's frustration.

After Shami's departure, Jadeja played more sensibly as Jasprit Bumrah was present at the other end. Jadeja kept taking those calculated risks and continued to pile up the hosts' miseries. At one stage it seemed Jadeja would be able to take the visitors past 300 and even complete his maiden Test century but he ran out of partners when Bumrah was run out while trying to sneak a single and retain strike.

Jadeja was lauded for his valiant effort with the bat after returning with four English wickets when he was bowling.

The sword came out of the sheath once again!



Ravindra Jadeja in Tests @ London

68 at Lord's 2014

86* at The Oval 2018#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 9, 2018 Love affair with London continues Ravindra Jadeja had scored a fifty in the previous game he played in London. That was way back in 2014 at Lord's when the left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten fifty and helped India win that game. Blooming love Jadeja. He thrives on getting under the skin of opposition - particularly England — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) September 9, 2018 Jadeja's love affair in London This is what English journalist Elizabeth Ammon had to say about Ravindra Jadeja's innings. Four wickets in the first innings of an overseas Test for Jadeja...a measured half century to boot. Don’t be surprised if Jadeja plays ahead of Ashwin in the first Test vs Aus. #Impressive — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 9, 2018 Aakash Chopra Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra hailed Jadeja's all-roundexploits in this game. It’s been a top innings from Jadeja. Very different from his slog-a-minute performance in England on the last tour. Compact and watchful on the first half, and then shifting gears with the tail. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) September 9, 2018 Watchful innings from Jadeja "Very different from his slog-a-minute performance in England on the last tour. Compact and watchful on the first half, and then shifting gears with the tail," writes Sambit Bal. Wonderful from Jadeja. And I hope Shami was watching what can happen if you hang in for a while — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 9, 2018 Harsha Bhogle Harsha Bhogle also had a word of praise for Jadeja's knock. Well done @imjadeja should have played earlier in the series things could have been different.. 4 wickets and a brilliant 50.. keep going pal — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 9, 2018 Harbhajan Singh Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings' teammate Harbhajan Singh, who is a part of the commentator's panel of the series, also commended his innings.