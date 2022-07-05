India vs England 5th Test: Root, Bairstow centuries lead hosts to historic win -- Stats, Records, Scoreboard

Joe Root (142 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (114 not out) shared a partnership of 269 runs in just 52.3 overs as England recovered from a marshy 109 for three.

It is incredible that from that point, England did not lose even one wicket while hunting down the target leaving the Indians a shellshocked lot.

“Ben (Stokes) before the toss said we're not going to bat, we're going to chase, so much credit to the two lads at the top, smashed that ball around on a wicket that was doing a bit.

“A sublime partnership against a world-class attack. The feeling in the dressing-room is whatever you get, we're going to take it on. Jonny's been in and out of the side, you can blame me for that if you like, but he's come in this summer, back end of the winter, and been exceptional.

“I feel like I'm playing some nice cricket, feel excited, in a good place, and I need to work hard at maintaining that. I'm at peace with one mode of dismissal, it's a game of failure, when you get in you've got to keep it going,” Root told official broadcaster after the match.

It denied India a chance to win a series in England after 2007, as England tied for the Pataudi Trophy. Along the way, the England batsmen created and shattered several records. Here is the list.

Records England set at Edgbaston

1 This is the highest chase by England in Tests.

2 This is the highest chase by any team in India

3 This is the second highest chase on England soil

4 This is the 8th highest chase in Test cricket ever.

5 England is chasing a 250+ target in 4 successive Tests — 3 against New Zealand and 1 against India. England is the only team to achieve the feat.