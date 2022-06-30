India vs England 5th Test, Stats Preview: Kohli vs Anderson Records, Pant, Jadeja, Ashwin eye milestones

India are currently leading the series 2-1 when it was suspended due to Covid-19 surge in India camp last year.

Here we are offering some approaching milestones in this India vs England Test with a special section on Virat Kohli vs James Anderson match-up.

1. Approaching milestones

1 Virat Kohli’s last Test century, in fact his last International hundred, was in December, 2019. He is stuck at 27 Test centuries since then. Overall, Kohli has 70 hundreds and needs 1 more to equal the 71 centuries mark of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

2 India batter Rishabh Pant needs 80 runs more to achieve 2000 Test runs.

3 India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant needs 6 more sixes to complete 50 sixes in Test cricket.

4 India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is 8 wickets away from completing 250 Test wickets.

5 India off-spinner R Ashwin needs 8 wickets to complete 450 Test wickets.

6 India batter R Ashwin needs 69 runs to complete 3000 runs in Test cricket.

7 England cricketer Joe Root can reach the mark of 50 Test wickets if he gets 4 more wickets.

8 Ben Stokes has 11 Test hundreds and tied with Dennis Amiss Tom Graveney. One more 100 can take him on par with John Edrich with 12 hundreds.

9 England pace legend James Anderson needs 5 more wickets to complete 50 wickets at Edgbaston Stadium.

10 England pacer Stuart Broad needs 1 more wicket to complete 550 Test wickets.

11 England spinner Jack Leach needs 8 more wickets to complete 100 Test wickets. He has so far played 25 Tests.

2. Virat Kohli vs James Anderson stats in Test

The Kohli vs Anderson rivalry is one of the most talked about in Test cricket especially after the 2014 series when the England pacer harrowed the India batter outside the off-stump. Here’s then a break-up of Anderson vs Kohli rivalry from 2012 to 2021.

Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2012 23 81 1 72 3 0 28.4 23.0 2014 19 50 4 42 3 0 38.0 4.8 2016 69 112 0 75 8 0 61.6 62 2018 114 270 0 210 13 0 42.2 68.12 2021 72 168 2 137 11 0 42.9 36.0