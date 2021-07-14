India vs England: Ashwin sounds big warning to English batsmen with 6-27 for Surrey against Somerset

Ashwin's six-for helped Surrey bowl out Somerset for a paltry 69 at the Oval. It was a remarkable effort as the India off-spinner had taken just one wicket for 99 runs and then made a duck in the first innings.

Somerset had made 429 runs in their first and then limited Surrey to 240 to take a handy lead but could not resist Ashwin in the second essay. (WATCH ASHWIN'S 6 WICKETS BELOW).

In the second innings, till the lunch break, Ashwin had bowled 13 overs and he returned with the figures of 5-23 and then he added another wicket in the post-lunch session to end Somerset innings. Dan Moriarty took 4 for 20 to extend wonderful support to Ashwin.

This is Ashwin's third stint at county cricket as he has earlier played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire.

Ashwin also took the new ball for Surrey in the second innings. Ashwin took the wickets of Steven Davies (7), Tom Lammonby (3), James Hildreth (14), George Bartlett (12), and Roelof van der Merwe (7) in the second innings as Somerset was reduced to 60/7, with the lead at 249.

In the first innings, Ashwin had returned with the figures of 1-99 from 42 overs. The off-spinner had bowled nine maidens in the first innings.

The five-match Test series between India and England will begin from August 4 at Trent Bridge. The Indian team was on a 20-day break after the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton and the side has now assembled to enter the bio-bubble for the Test series.

They will also play a warm-up game, mostly against an English County side and perhaps another among themselves.