England Vs India: Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya called up to Team India T20I squad

All-rounder Pandya and pacer Chahar have been included in the squad as a replacement to Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah. Sundar and Bumrah have sustained injuries and have been ruled out of the T20I series.

Both Pandya, who plays for Mumbai Indians, and Chahar, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) had a decent show in the home-grown league. The duo has been rewarded for their good performance in the IPL.

These two (Deepak and Krunal) are part of the India A side, in England, which is through to the final of the triangular series involving West Indies A and England Lions.

Chahar, the Rajasthan pacer, has been sensational so far in England, having taken 13 wickets in his five List-A games. He has been India A's leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of just over 4.

Krunal, however, hasn't been impressive, but he has been rewarded for his good show in the IPL and domestic circuit.

Bumrah sustained an injury to his left thumb while fielding in the first Twenty20 against Ireland in Malahide on Wednesday, and thus will miss the three-match series in England.

Bumrah, a key death overs bowler, did not take part in the optional nets on Thursday and was benched for the second match on Friday. India had won the series 2-0 with ease. But ahead of a sterner test against England, it's a major blow for India.

Sundar has been ruled out of the T20 series owing to a right ankle injury. He sustained this injury whilst playing football during India's first practice session in Malahide on Tuesday.