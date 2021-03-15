India vs England: Ishan Kishan slams fifty on T20I debut against England, claims several records

The left-handed Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman, who was rewarded with the India debut cap following his superlative performance in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL), announced his arrival at the big stage with a blistering knock of 52 off just 32 deliveries against a quality English bowling attack.

India vs England: Virat Kohli becomes first male cricketer to complete 3000 T20I runs; other key stats

The southpaw - who opened the innings for India in the run chase of 165 - proved the team management's faith to invest in the youth right as he decimated the English bowling attack. It was his ruthless batting approach from the beginning which never let the pressure of the scoreboard get the better of the Indians, despite the hosts lost senior opener KL Rahul (0) on the third ball of the innings.

India vs England, 2nd T20I: He just took the game away from the opposition: Kohli lauds debutant Ishan Kishan

The 22-year-old played some fabulous shot in his fearless knock of 52 and hit four brilliant sixes in his innings and kept entertaining the 60000-plus crowd at the refurbished Motera Stadium. His knock was also laced with five boundaries. In Ishan, who averaged 57.33 in the IPL last year, Team India may well have found their next T20 superstar.

India vs England, 2nd T20I: Debutant Ishan and captain Kohli inspire as India tie T20 series

Here are a few records and milestones Kishan achieved in this match:

# Ishan is just the second India player to score a half-century on their T20 debut, after Ajinkya Rahane, who amassed 61 against England in Manchester in 2011.

# He's only the seventh Indian cricketer to have bagged a man of the match title in his debut T20I match.

# Before Ishan, Dinesh Karthik, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Axar Patel, Barinder Sran, and Navdeep Saini were the ones to have won a player of the match trophy in their maiden T20I game.

# He's also the first Indian to have hit four sixes in an innings on his T20I debut.

# Kishan and Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav made their India debut together in this game it was only the second instance when two players made their T20I debut together. Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya were the last two players to make a T20I debut in the same match.