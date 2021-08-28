India vs England: Jadeja taken to hospital for precautionary scan for suspected knee injury

India vs England 3rd Test 2021: Man of the match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights of Leeds Match

Jadeja, who has played all the three Test matches, apparently hurt his knee while fielding during the England innings on the second day of the match that India lost by an innings and 76 runs.

Jadeja posted a picture of himself, wearing hospital apparels, on his instagram page with a caption "Not a good place to be at".

As of now, the Indian team management doesn't seem to be too worried as it might not be "very serious". The Indian team is supposed to leave for London on August 30 and if the scan reports do not reveal anything major, Jadeja will accompany the team.

India vs England 3rd Test: Englishmen romp to an innings and 76 run win at Leeds

The fourth Test starts on September 2 at the Oval and there is a possibility of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Jadeja on a track which is known to offer help to the slow bowlers.

Ashwin had played a County game for Surrey before the Test series, taking six wickets in an innings.