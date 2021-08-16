Cricket
India vs England: Pitch invader at Lord's Test says 'proud to be first white person to play for India'

By

London, Aug 16: Days after he raised a massive security concern on day three of the ongoing second Test match between England and India at Lord's, the pitch invader named 'Jarvo 69' took to his Twitter handle to react on the entire episode.

Daniel Jarvis - who claims to be a 'comedian/filmmaker/prank-star' in his Twitter bio - shared the entire video of himself walking at the pitch and joins the Indian team as it walked into the middle for the post-lunch session.

He shared a couple of images on his Twitter handle with the India jersey and wrote, "Yes, I am Jarvo that went on the pitch. I am proud to be the first white person to play for India!!!!!"

"JARVO! full video of India Vs England Cricket at lords. 1st white Indian player," Jarvis captioned the video in which he could be seen walking towards the pitch before the security personnel spotted him.

With the bio-secure bubble already in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the incident should be considered as a major security lapse.

The incident happened when the players were walking into the middle to resume play in the post-lunch session. A man walked on the pitch donning the Indian Test whites and began ordering field changes. The invader had 'Jarvo 69' printed on his jersey and the television cameras caught him walking alongside Indian cricketers.

he security personnel at the ground realised the person wasn't a part of the Indian side asked him to walk off the field to which he showed the Indian jersey and team logo. Later, the security persons escorted him outside the field.

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 17:15 [IST]
