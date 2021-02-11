India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss the whole series

Jadeja had fractured his thumb during the Sydney Test and could not play in the epochal Brisbane Test that India won to seal the series against Australia 2-1. It is not clear at the moment whether Jadeja will be available for the T20Is and ODIs too.

In the absence of Jadeja, India had added left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar to the Test squad. Nadeem played in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium that England won by 227 runs.

The continued absence of Jadeja means India will have to think hard about team combination from the second Test onwards. Though he took four wickets, Nadeem was not able to stem the run flow, giving away 3.8 runs per over in the first innings and 4.4 runs per over in the second innings of the opening Test.

There have been calls to bring in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to the side in the space of Nadeem and we will have to wait and see how it pans out.

"When you are playing two off-spinners, Kuldeep more or less becomes the same kind of spinner taking the ball away. So, you need variety in the bowling attack," Kohli had said.

"We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. And there are no regrets whatsoever on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations, which brings us variety as a bowling attack. And not one dimensional, turning away from the bat," he added.