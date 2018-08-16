India Vs England: Rishabh Pant should get a chance at Trent Bridge, says Dilip Vengsarkar

India's batting in both the Test matches so far has been tad disappointing. India trail by 0-2 against England and face a challenging task of winning the third to give themselves a chance.

Chief selector should travel with India: Gavaskar

While captain Virat Kohli propped up their batting in the first Test, which was a closely fought affair, the Indians suffered twin collapses at Lord's to fall to an innings defeat.

The team management faces a tough task of shaking up the line-up head of the Nottingham Test, starting August 18, as the Indian top order is out of form and out of sorts against the moving ball and skipper Kohli faces a race against time to recover from the back injury.

Vengsarkar, who in his time had reportedly fought to give Kohli his early break into the side, has called for the inclusion of Pant, an "explosive batsman" and wicket-keeper.

"Rishabh Pant should get in," he told BBC Radio. "Apart from Kohli, nobody has shown that they could score runs here."

India got the worst of the batting conditions at Lord's, but the former batsman, who has the unique distinction of making three centuries on three back-to-back visits to Lord's between 1979 and 1986, insisted the batsmen can do better.

"Whether it's English or Australian conditions, you have to adapt quickly. You have to apply yourself and get runs," he said. "You have to give respect to the bowlers."

However, Vengsarkar, who averages 42.13 from 116 Tests, did not believe the results on this tour would affect India's prospects in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, also in England and Wales.

Hoping the side would replicate the success of the 1983 edition in England, which he was part of, he said, "It's the one-day game, and India are good in the one-day game. They've done well in the past. English conditions will suit our spinners as well as medium pacers."