India vs England: Rohit Sharma says THIS is why Men in Blue have a big chance to win in T20 WC 2022 semifinal

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England on Thursday, India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that those results will work as a confidence booster for the team without being too over-reliant.

“I mean, certainly going into the game, it'll give us some confidence because beating a team like England in England, obviously it's a big challenge, and we overcame that challenge pretty well.

But again, like we do understand the dynamics of this T20 cricket. You just have to be good on that particular day, otherwise it's not good enough. But certainly the guys will have some confidence going into tomorrow's game,” Rohit Sharma told reporters ahead of the semifinal.

“Also to say a lot of the guys who played in that series are not part of this team, a lot of the guys who are here now didn't play that game against us in that series, as well.

For us in the back of our mind, yes, we can have that confidence knowing that we did pretty well against them, but tomorrow's game is going to be a fresh game.

We just have to be good on that day in terms of our skills. We just need to be better than them to come out on top. All those records of the past, I don't think it's going to matter too much. It's just that you can carry that confidence with you,” he said.

“But again, we just need to start fresh and think about tomorrow with a fresh mind. We can't go into the game thinking that we've beaten this guy or beaten this team and it can happen again just like that. We do understand we need to play well to win the game.

These guys are quite dangerous. They've played some really good cricket in the tournament, as well, which is why they're here. So we've got to be at our best to win the game,” said Rohit in detail.

Rohit was directed with a question about in-form Suryakumar Yadav and the skipper said the fearless state of mind was the reason behind SKY’s immense success in T20I over the last year.

“Yeah, that's probably his nature (being fearless). That's where it comes from. I think he's a very -- he's the sort of guy who just doesn't carry any baggages with him -- not his suitcase.

He's got a lot of suitcases, honestly speaking. He loves his shopping. But when it comes to carrying the extra pressure, extra baggages, I don't think he has that in him.

You can see that when he plays. It's not like he's played a couple of tournaments like that. He's been playing like that for a year now, and it shows, and you can judge the kind of character he is, and he likes to play like that,” said Rohit.

“I don't know if you've heard him talk in interviews; he likes to bat in a similar fashion where we were 10 for 2 or 100 for 2. He likes to go out and express himself, and that's probably the reason he was in the team in the last World Cup,” Rohit signed off.