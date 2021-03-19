India vs England: Star Sports delivers highest Test viewership in five years with 103 million viewers

The result is a testimony to the ever-increasing popularity of the longest format of the game, which also gained impetus with the introduction of the World Test Championship. The test series recorded a phenomenal cumulative reach of 103 million viewers. These numbers have certainly brought a smile to the faces of those who love the format and wish it to prosper. The numbers could have been higher had the last two games not finished in two and three days respectively.

Speaking on the viewership numbers, Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star India, said, "We are delighted with the response to the Test series. Resumption of international cricket in India after almost a year, high stakes to the series with a spot in the World Test Championship final on the line and quality opposition, provided the ideal context for the series. This was bolstered by Star's high decibel marketing campaign (India Taiyar Hai) and regional customisation in four Indian languages, which set the stage for record viewership. Keeping the momentum going, we will continue to offer viewers an action-packed summer of cricket with the upcoming India-England ODIs, followed by VIVO IPL 2021 and the World Test Championship Final."

India vs England: Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya get call to India ODI squad, find the full team

Every game in the series mattered for securing the qualification in the WTC final, and with stellar performances from Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, the series had the right context for ardent cricket fans to tune-in.

Following a crushing 3-1 series win, Team India have set up a blockbuster clash with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final on June 2021. Star Sports promises to entertain and engage fans with the best programing activities leading up to the finale. Meanwhile, it is time for limited-overs cricket to take centre-stage with the on-going T20Is and the upcoming ODIs commencing from March 23.

Star Sports, India's leading sports broadcaster, assures to leave no stone unturned to deliver exciting action to its viewers from the comfort of their homes.

The broadcasters have taken the information from BARC. The BARC figures are at M15+ AB Urban All India (Sports TG) on 'TV Only' basis. Only match telecast hours were considered.

Source: Media Release