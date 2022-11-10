India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Toss and Playing 11: Buttler opts to field first

As for team news, England were forced into two changes as injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood make way for Phil Salt and Chris Jordan. India, on the other hand, retain the winning combination from the game against Zimbabwe, meaning Rishabh Pant keeps his place.

After opting to bowl first, Buttler said: "There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions at different, we will have to adapt. We have two changes - Malan and Wood are out with injuries - Salt and Jordan come in. Looks a good wicket. Hope it stays well the whole game."

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Jos Buttler invites Rohit Sharma to bat in second semi-final in Adelaide

After being asked to bat first, India captain Rohit Sharma said: "We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament.

On the match and facing England, Rohit said: "Important to hold the nerve and take the game will the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know what strengths-weaknesses they have. Important to exploit that. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do."

On his injury and the team news, Rohit added: "It (injury) was a scare but I'm fine now. The kind of talent we have, it was a tough one (to pick the XI). Same team for us."

At the pitch report, former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa and Australia all-rounder Shane Watson reckon the wicket is used is hard one and could be a belter.

"Looks a good track and there could be some swing upfront. We're bang center today and Adelaide Oval is known for long-straight boundaries. And short square boundaries," Watson and Mbangwa opined.

"Looks to be an absolute belter. There is a cover of grass that should help the surface to hold together and the best part is that it's a rock-hard surface. The average score here has been 157 but this looks a high-scoring track."

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Playing 11s:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.