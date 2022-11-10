India vs England T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma breaks down after India's semifinal exit: Watch

But it was not meant to be, as England handed India a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the second T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide. After being invited to bat, India was restricted to 168/6, a target which England chased down with ease, to deny India a trip to MCG.

In the Super 12 stage, India have finished with the most points in both groups combined. But the Men in Blue once again failed at the big stage. After being invited to bat, the Indian openers once again failed to hand India a strong start. Losing wickets early, Virat Kohli struck another half-century as he added the crucial runs.

The England bowlers put up a clinical display to restrain the powerful Indian batting line-up. Kohli and Hardik Pandya, who dazzled with the 33-ball 63 guided India to 168.

But England made a mockery of the chase. The Indian bowlers were left clueless as England chased it down without losing a wicket. The opening pair hammered the Indian bowlers around the park as a hapless Rohit Sharma was left looking clueless and frustrated.

While Alex Hales hammered a 47-ball 86, skipper Jos Buttler smashed a 49-ball 80 to guide England to the final. As Buttler broke into celebration, dejection was clear on Rohit Sharma's face.

As the players congratulated their opposition and walked off, the Indian players looked a dismal lot, with their World Cup coming to an end on a disappointing note. It was a completely one-sided affair at the Adelaide.

Disappointment was etched on the faces of the fans in the stands as well as the players. Kohli, who had enjoyed a wonderful run in the World Cup, walked off the field with his cap on his face, while the Indian players hung around with disappointed looks on their faces.

Skipper Rohit Sharma looked to be in tears as the magnitude of the defeat soaked in. After a strong run in the Super 12s, India's show at the Adelaide was lacklustre to say the least, and the captain's disappointment was visible as the cameras zoomed in. The Indian skipper was seen being consoled by head coach Rahul Dravid as India crashed out of the tournament.

Here's how the fans reacted on social media after India's exit from the T20 World Cup: