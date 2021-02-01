India vs England: Team India clears Covid 19 test, starts outdoor training session

"The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the Joe Root-led squad will begin training on Tuesday (February 2) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. England's touring contingent arrived in Chennai on January 27 after wrapping up the 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka and was undergoing quarantine.

The visiting party has returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done on Sunday and is now out of quarantine. The England squad will practice for the first time as a full group for three hours on Tuesday to get into the groove ahead of the four-match Test series.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns began their training for the first Test against India on Saturday as the trio had arrived earlier after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour. India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Meanwhile, the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy confirmed.

"We have spoken to the BCCI, we will get official approval for 50 per cent fans," Ramasaamy told ANI. A BCCI official, earlier in the day, confirmed that fans would be allowed inside the Motera Stadium for the third and fourth Test between India and England.