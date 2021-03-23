Cricket
India vs England: Virat Kohli eyes these big ODI records set by Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting

New Delhi, March 22: India skipper Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday (March 23).

If Kohli scores a century in the ODI series-opener at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, he would surpass Ponting and become the captain with the most centuries in international cricket across formats.

Currently, Kohli and Ponting are both tied at the top position in the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41).

If he scores a hundred on Tuesday (March 23), the 32-year-old would also equal the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar's tally of scoring most centuries at home in the 50-over game. Currently, Tendulkar is leading the table of scoring most centuries by an Indian batsman in ODIs at home. He had smashed 20 centuries during his cricketing stint. While Kohli had scored 19 tons in front of the home crowd in ODIs so far.

In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England, Kohli delivered a brilliant performance as he accumulated 231 runs including three half-centuries that awarded him the Player of the Series.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 11:03 [IST]
