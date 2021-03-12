India vs England: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in the T20 series? Here’s the answer

Although he bowled a few overs in Australia, Hardik has stuck to playing as a finisher in the national team as well as for Mumbai Indians in last year's IPL 2020.

However, the all-rounder confirmed ahead of the series opener that he will be bowling against England, who won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I.

"It's been almost one and half months since I have been preparing in this format -- it's going to be important with the World T20 coming up. You will see me bowling in this series," Hardik told Star Sports after the toss.

"The kind of depth we have now, we can express ourselves pretty well, I have always played situations in my life - will do whatever the team requires, but think I can play freely. It's going to be a cracker of a series with the kind of depth they have. But T20 is such a format where things can change any time in the match," he added.

Earlier in the week, opener Rohit Sharma had said that the all-rounder has done enough to get ready for the limited-overs fixtures against England.

"He (Hardik) is an integral part of the squad. He has been working on his bowling and batting. Particular skill sets that he has trying to sharpen those as well," Rohit had said in a virtual press conference.

