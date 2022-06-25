India vs Ireland 1st T20I, Stats & Records Preview: Karthik, Hardik, Ishan, Bhuvneshwar eye big milestones

India and Ireland share a nascent rivalry in international cricket and the former hold all aces too with an all win record.

India and Ireland played against each for the first time in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup in England and since then they have played in just 2 more T20Is in the next 13 years.

So, here we are offering a stats and records preview of the India vs Ireland first T20I focusing on the upcoming milestones. Dip in.

1. India vs Ireland approaching milestones 1 India skipper Hardik Pandya is 7 fours away from completing 250 fours in the T20s. 2 Hardik Pandya needs 6 more fours to complete 50 fours mark in T20Is. 3 India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar has never a hit a 4 or 6 in the 64 T20Is he played, a total 13 innings he batted for a highest of 16. Can he break the duck? 4 Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs 1 more four to complete 250 fours in T20s. 5 India batter Ishan Kishan needs 5 more runs to complete 500 runs in T20Is. 6 Ishan Kishan requires 6 more fours to complete 350 fours mark in the T20s. 7 India batter Rahul Tripathi needs 2 more fours to complete 250 fours in the T20s. 8 India batter Rahul Tripathi requires 3 more sixes to complete 100 sixes in T20s. 9 India All-rounder Axar Patel needs 50 more runs to complete 2000 runs in T20s. 10 India batter Dinesh Karthik needs 9 more runs to reach 500 runs in the T20Is. 2 India, Ireland squads India squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi. Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young. 3 India vs Ireland head to head India vs Ireland head to head India and Ireland have played 3 T20I matches and teh former have won all three of them. So, India have a 3-0 win record against Ireland in T20Is. 4 India vs Ireland previous T20Is Match 1: Ireland: 112/8 (Andrew White 29, Zaheer Khan 4/19, Pragyan Ojha 2/18) lost to India: 113/2 (Rohit Sharma 52 n.o.; Gautam Gambhir 37) by 8 wickets at Nottingham. Match 2: India: 208/5 (Rohit Sharma 97, Shikhar Dhawan 74; Peter Chase 4/35) beat Ireland: 132/9 (James Shannon 60; Kuldeep Yadav 4/21, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/38) by 76 runs at Malahide. Match 3: India: 213/4 (KL Rahul 70, Suresh Raina 69, Hardik Pandya 32; Kevin O’Brien 3/40) beat Ireland: 70 all out (Yuzvendra Chahal 3/21, Kuldeep Yadav, 3/16, Umesh Yadav 2/19) by 143 runs at Malahide.