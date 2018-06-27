India vs Ireland: Gary Wilson says hosts can shock India

"They are a fine Twenty20 side, but at the end of the day, they've got to bat and we've got to bowl," he said in Dublin.

PREVIEW

"If we bowl our best ball, they still got to play that no matter whether it's Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma or whoever it is in the world. On any one day, anyone's got the opportunity to beat anyone else, I guess that's the beauty of sports and beauty of cricket.

"We've had some fantastic results over the years - in Bangalore against England (2011), in the Caribbean against Pakistan (2007) - so we've beaten big teams and although India are a very good side, we'll be going out tomorrow hopefully with the belief that we can turn them over."

Ireland's last assignment was in the Netherlands, a tri-series against the hosts and Scotland. Ireland could only manage one win and finished at the bottom of the table.

"We have played some good Twenty20 cricket over the last couple of weeks, albeit we didn't get the wins we wanted to in Holland. But there's certainly a lot of good learning and things like that," said Wilson.

"The batters have especially played well over the last two weeks. We're looking forward to a big occasion here - should be a sellout tomorrow and a sellout on Friday- I'm looking forward to it.

"Evidently we need to be better up front with the ball. We've had a chat with the bowlers and perhaps we might have come with a few set plays. I know we've just spoken that we don't want to go in with too many preconceived ideas.

"We had a game against Sussex which acts as testimonial (for Ed Joyce, the recently retired Ireland batsman). Both sides took the game very seriously, used as practice and we were much better with the ball in that game."

Wilson said he would like to keep it simple as a captain. "I don't like to have too much of plans before we got out there," said Wilson. "I think you got to think on your feet, you got to go with your gut feeling most of the time and some days in Twenty20 cricket, you can look either very clever or very silly in a short space of time.

"I think you've got to try and stay as level as possible and not think about the bad days and not think too much about the good days because you can get caught up very quickly in T20. To have too much of a preconceived idea of how the day is going to turn out, that is going to be very difficult.

"Obviously you can have broad plans for the opposition and broad plans for your own team. But my opinion is it's very much about thinking on your feet," he said.