India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Auckland Eden Park Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

1. Eden Park ODI results

India have played 10 ODIs at this venue, winning 4 of them and losing 5 matches. One match did not produce any result. On the other hand, New Zealand have played 75 ODIs at Auckland and they have won 35 and lost 35 matches. 5 matches failed to produce any decisive result.

2. Eden Park ODI stats

Highest total: 340/5 by New Zealand

Highest total, India: 314 for 9

Lowest total: 73 all out by New Zealand

Lowest total, India: 108 all out

Most runs: Martin Guptill: 818

Highest score: Marcus Stoinis: 146

Highest score, India: V Sehwag: 112

Highest partnership: MS Dhoni / S Raina: 196

Most wickets: Chris Cairns: 33

Most wickets, India: J Srinath: 12

3 Eden Park Info

Established: 1900

Capacity: 50000

Boundary length: 55x65 meters

Average ODI score: 237

4 Eden Park pitch report

The Eden Park, which is also used for rugby, uses a drop-in pitch like some of the grounds in Australia. The Eden Park is often a batter-friendly surface with pacers generally struggling to make an impact. But the pitch often gets slowed down as the match progresses and the spinners might make a better impact in the latter stages of the match.

5. Auckland weather

As it has been the norm in this Southern Hemisphere summer, the Auckland is also not entirely free from the clutches of unseasonal rain. There is a prediction for 11 per cent thunderstorms and the day might see a nearly an hour rain in the morning with intensity reaching 0.9 mm. There is 52 per cent cloud cover too keeping the temperature around 20 degrees. We might just see a tad delayed start but that’s it for the day as we might get a full match on Friday.