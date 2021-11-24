Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021: Kanpur Green Park Stadium Pitch, Weather info, Playing 11, Records

By
India v NZ 1st Test: Pitch, weather info
India v NZ 1st Test: Pitch, weather info

Kanpur, November 24: India will face New Zealand in the first Test at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, on Thursday (November 25). India are without several first-choice players but still they are a formidable side.

India under Ajinkya Rahane will be eager to take a 1-0 lead and keep the winning momentum from the T20I series, which India won 3-0.

In that context, here’s the pitch, weather info at Kanpur, a look at the possible Playing 11 of both India and New Zealand.

1. Kanpur Pitch report

1. Kanpur Pitch report

The pitch in Kanpur is the typical Indian pitch that gives spinners a lot of assistance as the match progresses. The first two days could be favour batsmen and since it is winter the nip in the air could fast bowlers at least in the initial hours. But in all likelihood, we will see a spin dominating attack from both India and New Zealand.

2. Kanpur weather report

2. Kanpur weather report

The day time weather could reach the mid 20 degrees and might drop to early 20 or late 10s towards the final session of a day.

3. Kanpur Test records

3. Kanpur Test records

This ground is an India fortress. The last time India lost at this venue was in 1983 against the then mighty West Indies. It means that India have been unbeaten on this ground since 38 years. New Zealand have never managed to beat India at this ground in three attempts, losing two and drawing one match.

India have played 22 Tests at this venue, winning 7, losing 3 and drawing 12 matches. The first match at this venue was played in 1952, a Test against England and the visitors had won that Test by 8 wickets.

The last time India played New Zealand in 2016 and defeated the Kiwis by 216 runs.

4. Possible Playing 11s

4. Possible Playing 11s

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner/Will Somerville.

Comments

MORE NEW ZEALAND IN INDIA 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 9:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 24, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments