India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Day 3, Session 2: Axar Patel brings hosts back

At tea break on Day 3, New Zealand's score read 249/6 -- with the visitors still trailing by 96 runs. Tom Blundell (10 not out) and Kyle Jamieson (2 not out) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 197/2, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor (11) added 17 more runs to the total before the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Axar Patel in the 95th over of the innings, bringing Henry Nicholls to the middle.

However, the lefthanded batter failed to leave a mark as he departed off the bowling of Axar after scoring just two runs, reducing New Zealand to 218/4.

Latham (95) failed to reach his century as he was sent back to the pavilion by Axar, and New Zealand found itself in a spot of bother at 227/5, still trailing by 118 runs.

Debutant Rachin Ravindra (13) was looking good, but Ravindra Jadeja's delivery took him by surprise and it ended up castling his stumps, and the visitors lost their sixth wicket.

In the end, Tom Blundell and Kyle Jamieson ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets before the tea break.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Will Young while Umesh Yadav removed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson minutes before the lunch break as India ended the first session on day three of the first Test on a high on Saturday.

In the first session, New Zealand (197/2) scored 68 runs for the loss of one wicket. Latham is currently unbeaten on 82 runs and Williamson's wicket right at the cusp of the lunch slightly tilted the advantage in India's favour.