India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: India Probable XI for the Auckland match

1. Prithvi Shaw

On a comeback trail, the Mumbai lad will be paired at the top of the tree with Mayank Agarwal and it is a good chance for him to come up with a substantial knock.

2. Mayank Agarwal

After a brilliant year in Test cricket, it was natural that Mayank gets a white-ball call-up and the series offers him a good chance to show his credentials.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli came up with another fifty but what he would like a hundred, currently at 43 on ODI cricket. His last three-figure knock was against West Indies at Port of Spain on August 14, 2019. Since then he has played seven matches and made four fifties and he would like to buck the trend.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shryeas made a well-paced hundred in the first ODI, and he would like to further cement his place in that slot with a few more good knocks.

5. KL Rahul

Rahul made a blistering fifty in the first ODI, showing his growing maturity and flexibility as a batsman. He will be keen to offer some more in the line.

6. Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav made a fine cameo in the first ODI that propelled India to a 340+ target. But Jadhav and the team management will have to think about making him use as a bowler too. In the last match, Jadhav was not used when the frontline bowlers were struggling to contain the Kiwis batsmen.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja bowled a reasonably good spell but would like to see add more numbers in the wicket coloumn.

8. Shardul Thakur

Thakur bowled an expensive spell the Wellington but he could be offered a chance to redeem himself, unless the team management wants either Yuzvendra Chahal or Navdeep Saini.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep picked up two wickets but conceded 84 runs and the chinaman bowler should think about that aspect and find way to stop the run flow.

10. Mohammed Shami

Shami was alright in the first ODI, bowling a decent spell in a high-scoring match and picking up a wicket. And he would like a build-on.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was economical in the first ODI but would like to see swelling numbers in the wicket coloumn.