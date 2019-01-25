Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Preview, where to watch, timing, playing XI & more

By
India will be eyeing a 2-0 lead
India will be eyeing a 2-0 lead

Tauranga, January 25: India will face New Zealand in the second ODI here on Saturday (January 26) and the visitors will be the more confident unit after securing an emphatic win in the first ODI at Napier. India's bowling unit worked like a well-oiled machine to restrict the power-packed Kiwi batting line-up.

Here's MyKhel preview of the second India vs New Zealand ODI.

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

The biggest change between the first and second ODIs is the availability of Hardik Pandya as the CoA had lifted the ban on the all-rounder on Thursday (January 24). But it is unlikely that Pandya will be played straightaway as India may continue with the XI that appeared in Napier. The Tauranga pitch is often known as quite batsman friendly, so it could be Ambati Rayudu at 4, MS Dhoni at 5 and Kedar Jadhav coming in at 6, meaning another game on the sidelines for Dinesh Karthik. Skipper Virat Kohli would like to take a 2-0 lead as the third ODI will be his last match of this series. He has been given rest after the third ODI and he would like to rest easy with a series win under his belt and a 2-0 cushion will be a massive advantage going into the third match. That Shikhar Dhawan regained form with a fine 75 after a lean run Down Under too will boost India's confidence.

2. Team News - New Zealand

2. Team News - New Zealand

New Zealand have done enough over the year to think that the collapse at Napier was an aberration. The likes of Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor will be looking at the batsmen-friendly Bay Oval pitch to return to run-making ways that helped them post three successive 300+ total against Sri Lanka recently. However, skipper Kane Williamson underlined his form and class with a composed fifty at McLeen Park and he would like to have some more support from other batsmen here. The Bay Oval is not so kind to the bowlers and the home attack led by Trent Boult will have to be on target against this Indian line-up that can move away swiftly if room is allowed. And levelling the series will be the utmost priority of the hosts.

3. Squads

3. Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.

4. Where to watch and when

4. Where to watch and when

The match will be aired live on Star Sports channels from 7.30 AM IST and it will be streamed live on HotStar as well. You can also follow the match via the live updates on MyKhel, right from the toss.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue