India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Preview, where to watch, timing, playing XI & more

1. Team News - India

The biggest change between the first and second ODIs is the availability of Hardik Pandya as the CoA had lifted the ban on the all-rounder on Thursday (January 24). But it is unlikely that Pandya will be played straightaway as India may continue with the XI that appeared in Napier. The Tauranga pitch is often known as quite batsman friendly, so it could be Ambati Rayudu at 4, MS Dhoni at 5 and Kedar Jadhav coming in at 6, meaning another game on the sidelines for Dinesh Karthik. Skipper Virat Kohli would like to take a 2-0 lead as the third ODI will be his last match of this series. He has been given rest after the third ODI and he would like to rest easy with a series win under his belt and a 2-0 cushion will be a massive advantage going into the third match. That Shikhar Dhawan regained form with a fine 75 after a lean run Down Under too will boost India's confidence.

2. Team News - New Zealand

New Zealand have done enough over the year to think that the collapse at Napier was an aberration. The likes of Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor will be looking at the batsmen-friendly Bay Oval pitch to return to run-making ways that helped them post three successive 300+ total against Sri Lanka recently. However, skipper Kane Williamson underlined his form and class with a composed fifty at McLeen Park and he would like to have some more support from other batsmen here. The Bay Oval is not so kind to the bowlers and the home attack led by Trent Boult will have to be on target against this Indian line-up that can move away swiftly if room is allowed. And levelling the series will be the utmost priority of the hosts.

3. Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.

4. Where to watch and when

The match will be aired live on Star Sports channels from 7.30 AM IST and it will be streamed live on HotStar as well. You can also follow the match via the live updates on MyKhel, right from the toss.