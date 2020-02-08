India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: WATCH: Skipper Virat Kohli lauds Navdeep Saini’s massive six

Bengaluru, Feb 8: India lost the second ODI against New Zealand by 22 runs, and hence the ODI series 2-0. But India speedstar Navdeep Saini will remember his innings after he received a standing ovation from skipper Virat Kohli.
Though Virat Kohli’s boys endured a demoralising defeat at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (Feb 8), the Men in Blue will walk away with a lot of positives as well. When the visitors were almost down, Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini got a chance to prove their mettle.
Saini and Jadeja put up a good show with the bat to revive India and take the match down to the wire. Saini made good work of the opportunity pulling off some spectacular shots.
Navdeep Saini @navdeepsaini96 surely gave a hint of his blockbuster knock at the nets yesterday! 🧨🔥 😎#NZvIND #TeamIndia #MustWatch pic.twitter.com/Z5xsjtZMt8— BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2020
A particular shot by Saini saw the animated Virat Kohli on his feet as the youngster sent the ball out of the park.
Watch the video here: Link
Saini hit New Zealand debutant Kyle Jamieson for a massive six. Saini whacked him over the cover-point region for a huge six and almost took India over the finish line. Saini’s shot left skipper Kohli amazed and he was seen standing and applauding the youngster’s effort. Saini’s knock will be one of the key takeaways from the second ODI.
