India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3 Session 1 Report: Hosts lose openers, but increase lead to 405

Mayank followed his knock of 150 from the first innings with 62 as his opening partner Cheteshwar Pujara just fell short of a fifty at 47 as Ajaz Patel was once again the only wicket-taker for the visitors in the first session on Sunday (December 5).

Skipper Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are unbeaten on 11 and 17 respectively as India increased their lead to 405. Ajaz continued from where he left off and ended the session with 2 for 77 in 21 overs.

Resuming Day 3 at 69/0, overnight batters Mayank and Pujara accumulated runs at a brisk pace and the former brought up his half-century in the 26th over of the innings. Both batters registered the 100-run opening stand in the 27th over.

The 107-run opening stand was finally broken by Ajaz Patel as he dismissed Mayank caught at long off by Will Young with the hosts' lead being 370.

The left-arm spinner then got his second wicket of the innings in the 36th over as he had Pujara caught at slip by Ross Taylor, reducing India to 115/2.

Gill, who didn't open the batting last evening due to injury, then ensured that the hosts do not lose any more wickets along with skipper Kohli before the lunch break.

On Saturday (December 4), Mohammed Siraj took three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets as New Zealand were bundled out for 62 after Ajaz Patel had taken all ten wickets to dismiss India for 325 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: India 325 and 142/2 (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47; Ajaz Patel 2-77); New Zealand 62.