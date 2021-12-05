India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Haven’t planned anything special for Rachin Ravindra: Axar Patel

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Highlights: Ashwin puts hosts in control as India five-wickets away from win

India dominated the third day of the second Test, setting the Kiwis a massive target of 540 to win. Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls were the heroes for the Kiwis who got off to a shaky start with the bat. At stumps at the end of the third day, New Zealand’s score read 140/5, with the visitors needing 400 to win.

In the first Test, the New Zealand lower order had come to the party and denied the hosts a win as the Kanpur Test had ended as a draw.

But Axar Patel feels the hosts can get over the line this time, with two days of play remaining. India need five wickets to win the Mumbai Test. At the end of the third day, Nicholls (36) was at the crease along with Rachin Ravindra (2). Ravindra and Ajaz Patel had denied India a win in the previous Test.

After the third day’s play, Patel said during the post-match press conference, “We haven’t planned anything special for him (Rachin Ravindra). We have talked to out bowling coach to know his weakness and will try to bowl there only, We should be patient as that (first Test) time we had less time but now we have two days, so obviously, that’s an advantage for us.”

When asked about his camaraderie with all rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Axar was quoted by ANI as he said, “It’s (to bowl wicket to wicket) natural. Whenever I communicate with Jaddu bhai, I ask him about the mental aspect of the game. Similarly in the batting too, we talk about how we can accelerate when we are set or whom to target.”

Meanwhile, Axar once again put up a solid show with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 41 off 26 before India declared the second innings at 276/7. Talking about his show with the bat, Axar said, “The way I batted in the England tour and the way I am batting right now, the Team has belief in my abilities.

“On a previous occasion I had failed to leave a mark but now I converted this chances. And when me, Ashwin and Jadeja all three play in a game, our batting becomes strong. So its a good sign for the team,” added the all rounder.

At stumps on Sunday, the Kiwis score read 140/5 with two days of play remaining. While the visitors need 400 to win, the hosts need five wickets to clinch the Test and the series.

