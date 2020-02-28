India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Preview, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Team News, TV info

Team News - India

Opener Prithvi Shaw had a swelling on his left leg and skipped the nets on Thursday (February 27) and it raised doubts over his availability for the Hagley Oval Test. But head coach Ravi Shastri gave a go-ahead for Shaw, and rest assured he will be opening with Mayank Agarwal. Similarly, Shastri hinted at a tight competition for the spinner's slot between R Ashwin, who had played at Wellington, and Ravindra Jadeja. Shastri talking about the overall utility and batting could well be a tilting factor.

The first Test's best performer with the ball, Ishant Sharma is set to miss the second Test with an ankle injury. Umesh Yadav will replace him in the side.

Team News: New Zealand

New Zealand, who had taken a 1-0 lead in the series, might just reinforce their bowling attack adding Neil Wagner for this Test, though a call is expected only on Saturday. Wagner can unsettle batsmen with his pace and ability to bowl accurate short-pitched balls. And the Hagley Oval trampoline is expected to offer bounce and carry to the quicks.

Probable XI

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Hamish Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson/Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patl, Trent Boult.

Dream11

Openers: Mayank Agarwal, Tom Blundell,

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ross Taylor

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

All-rounder: Ravindra Jdeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner

TV Timings

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 4 AM IST onwards. The live streaming will be on HotStar.