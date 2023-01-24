India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Player Of The Match, Stats, Post Match Presentation

The hosts were put into bat and scored 385/9 at the end of their allocated overs. Captain Rohit Sharma scored his 30th ODI hundred and Shubman Gill also scored his second ton of the series to give India a fantastic start.

In reply, the visitors had a decent start as Devon Conway scored a blistering hundred but ultimately faltered and fell short of the target by 90 runs.

India vs New Zealand Post-Match Presentation:

Here is the List of all the Award Winners from the match.

Ambuja Strongest Performer of the Match - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma got the award for his 89 metre six, and as he cleared the fence 6 times.

Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya scored 53 runs with the bat and picked up a wicket with the ball.

Hyundai Ionic 5 Powerplayer of the Match - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored 41 runs of 29 balls in the 1st powerplay.

Player of the Match - Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was adjudged player of the match for his outstanding all-round display. He scored 25 runs with the bat and picked up 3 wickets.

Player of the Series - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill won the award for his fantastic batting display throughout the series. The batter scored 360 runs in 3 matches, and became the youngest player to score an ODI double century when he scored 208 in the first ODI in Hyderabad.

Captains' Words:

Both the captains reflected on the game as they prepare for the upcoming T20I series which starts on January 27.

India Captain Rohit Sharma:

"I thought in the last six games we played we did most part rights and that is the key in 50-over games. We were consistent too. Without Siraj and Shami I knew we wanted to give chances to people on the bench. Wanted to get Chahal and Umran in the mix. We wanted to see how they react under pressure. I don't think any score is safe here. Shardul has been doing it for a while. People call him magician in the squad. Just need to get more games under his belt. The wrist spinners get better with game time. Gill's approach is quite similar. As a youngster, coming into the team and have that attitude is great. I've been batting well, so it was just about going that extra mile. The pitch was good today."

New Zealand Captain Tom Latham:

"I think the start with the ball wasn't great. Fantastic partnership, but we pulled it back to 380. We were in a great position in the chase, but we lost too many wickets. This is our last experience before the World Cup, so we have got an idea. We wanted to build depth and it's been a great experience for everyone. The more you are in these situations, the more you learn."

Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Match Stats and Facts:

New Zealand bowler Jacob Duffy became the 15th bowler in ODI history to concede 100+ runs in a match. He is the 3rd Kiwi bowler to concede 100+ runs.

Shubman Gill scored his 3rd ODI century in 4 innings. The Indian batter also now the joint-highest run-scorer in a 3-match ODI series.

India captain Rohit Sharma scored an ODI century after 1100 days, which becomes his 30th ODI ton.

Rohit Sharma also toppled Sanath Jayasuriya and is now ranked 3rd among the players with most sixes in ODIs.