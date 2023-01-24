India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Toss Report: NZ chose to Bowl as India make Two changes

In the last match, India came up with a dominant display with the ball. They bundled the visitors for just 108 runs and chased the target down with ease to seal the series. Indian speedster Mohammed Shami picked up 3 wickets and was adjudged player of the match.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Toss Report:

New Zealand won the toss and decided to Bowl first.

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma says they would have batted first regardless the toss outcome and said they want to look at the larger picture and wants to give opportunities to the fringe players.

India vs New Zealand Playing 11s:

India made two changes. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were left out of the team as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal came in to the side.

New Zealand made one change as Jacob Duffy came in for Henry Shipley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain/wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner