India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Playing 11 info

India had sealed the series with a smooth 7-wicket win over the Kiwis at Ranchi on Friday (November 19). Now, Rohit Sharma will be keen to end the series on a high before he takes a break from top flight cricket.

Rohit will skip the two-match Test series against the New Zealand. However, it will not reduce his or team’s intensity coming to the third T20I.

India might just try to give opportunities for a couple of players from the benches. Ruturaj Gaikwad was in brilliant form in the IPL 2021, emerging as the highest run-getter and he might just get a look in, perhaps in the place of Venkatesh Iyer.

It is unlikely that India will break the opening combo of Rohit and KL Rahul that has given the team solid starts in both the matches.

India might also just give a look-in for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, probably in the space of R Ashwin who might be given an early break ahead of the Test series. Ashwin had bowled brilliantly in both the matches.

Here then are some vital info like live telecast, live streaming, playing 11, timing etc.

1. Match date The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be played Sunday (November 21). 2. Match time The match is scheduled for a 7 PM IST start with toss at 630 PM IST 3. Live telecast, Live streaming The live telecast will be on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. 4. Playing 11 India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Avesh Khan, R Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar. New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult/Lockie Ferguson.