India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Playing 11 info

1. Match date
The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be played Sunday (November 21).
2. Match time
The match is scheduled for a 7 PM IST start with toss at 630 PM IST
3. Live telecast, Live streaming
The live telecast will be on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.
4. Playing 11
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Avesh Khan, R Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult/Lockie Ferguson.