India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Where to watch, timing, possible XI and more

By
India will be eager to end the New Zealand trip with a T20I series win
India will be eager to end the New Zealand trip with a T20I series win

Hamilton, February 9: In a season of many firsts for the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming to become first among the equals to win a T20 International series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the final match in Hamilton on Sunday (February 10).

ALSO READ: INDIA PROBABLE XI FOR THE 3RD T20I

With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing. Here's MyKhel preview of the third India vs New Zealand T20I.

Team News - India

Team News - India

India will do well to remember the nightmare that it endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where it was shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult. "We have rectified some of our mistakes from the first game and hopefully a few which are there will also be corrected," pacer Khaleel Ahmed said. India played the same XI in the first two games and in all likelihood, will maintain continuity unless there are some niggles.

In case the team management gives change a thought, it could be a like for like replacement with wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Yuzvendra Chahal. Krunal Pandya has once again punched above his weight with some gritty performances in the two games. His accuracy is one of the biggest positives going into Sunday's match along with the intelligence of senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Khaleel also stuck to his brief in the last game where skipper Rohit Sharma had instructed him to bowl back of the length to avoid being hit for boundaries. There will be a similar plan in place on Sunday also. Along with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan finding the touch, the middle-order has also shown solidity with the experience of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the exuberance of Rishabh Pant combining well as was evident in Auckland.

Team News - New Zealand

Team News - New Zealand

For New Zealand, a better batting effort in the middle overs is what it would be looking for. Skipper Kane Williamson has endured a quiet limited overs series by his standards and senior batsman Ross Taylor has also blown hot and cold during the last three weeks. Among bowlers, Tim Southee was impressive in the first game and pretty ordinary in the second along with Scott Kuggeleijn, who also went for a fair amount of runs.

3. The Squads

3. The Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.


New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

4. Telecast

4. Telecast

The match will be aired live from 12.30 PM IST at Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar as well. You can also follow the MyKhel live updates.

IND vs NZ: 3rd T20I -- Preview
    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 16:26 [IST]
