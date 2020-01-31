India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: As it happened: Super India lord over Kiwis

Wellington, January 31: India will be eager to extend their to 4-0 after clinching the T20I series through a Super Over win in the third match at Hamilton. The fourth T20I here at the WestPac stadium will be a chance for India to give opportunties to some of the players in the benches like Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini, and skipper Virat Kohli had hinted as much.

Can India extend their lead to 4-0 or will New Zealand can effect a turnaround and pull one back? Follow MyKhel Live Updates for all match info.

Auto Refresh Feeds 4-0 series lead for India -- Another super over, another win. Rahul and Kohli will bat for India and Southee with the ball India will require 14 runs to win in the Super Over. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul drops Seifret and conceeds 2 runs each. Tough chances though. Tim Seifert and Colin Munro are batting for NZ and Bumrah for India. Would you believe it. 4 wickets in the last over when NZ needed 7 off 6. Another Super Over. Phew! 2nd wicket of the last over. Seifert is run out. 3 off 3 now. Taylor out to Thakur and 7 off 5. 7 runs off the last over to be bowled by Shardul Thakur Two overs and 11 runs for NZ. Seifert makes a 50 too Tim Seifert was given lives in two balls in a row. First by Saini and then by Bumrah dropping catches, and Chahal is disappointed, Tom Bruce has been bowled around his legs by Chahal for 0 Chahal cleans up Tom Bruce for 0 and NZ are 97/3. The sudden break has been applied Stunning relay work by Thakur and Kohli to run out Colin Munro for 64. 96/2 Munro and Seifert is batting well at the moment. 50 up for NZ with 6 by Munro off Sundar 39 for 1 after 6 PP segments. It looks a bit better because Munro slammed three fours in a row of Shardul Thakur Bumrah jettisons a struggling Guptill with a delivery that climbs on him. Both Bumrah and Saini have tied down the NZ openers -- Guptill and Munro NZ begin the chase. Bumrah with the new ball. Manish Pandey made a fifty as India end up at 165/8 -- a very healthy total. 150 up for India in 18.5 overs Chahal out for 1. Two overs remaining Three overs remaining, can Manish Pandey guide India to a competitive total Thakur out after a useful 20. Chahal comes in Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey look for some lusty hits 100 for india in the 14th over. Now, Sundar is castled by Santner. India reeling at 88/6 Sodhi picks up his 3rd wicket. Dube wanted to clear him by Tom Bruce took nice catch at the deep and he is out for 12. India reached 83 in 10 overs. Rahul wanted to cart a long hop from Ish Sodhi but disgustingly he found Santner near the ropes. Out after a good cameo Shreyas wanted to cut Sodhi but all he could manage was a thick edge to keeper Tim Seifert. 55/3 Meanwhile, India go past 50 in the 5th over. Kohli had creamed Bennett for two successive fours but third ball stopped on him a bit and Santner took another good catch. Out for 11 and India are 48/2 After the early departure of Sanju Samson, India getting on the high way with through Rahul with Kohli in company. KL Rahul exploits a Free Hit with a 6 off Scott. Sanju Samson skies Scott adn Santner takes a tumbling catch after the ball stays in the sky for an eternity. Out for 8 SIX -- Sanju Samson smokes Scott for a maximum over mid-wicket. Lovely shot Sanju Samson is walking out with KL Rahul to open the innings. Tim Southee is operating with the new ball New Zealand (XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce (in for Grandhomme), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell (Kane Williamson) India rest Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja. In are: Sanju Samson, who will open with Rohit, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar. Kane Williamson will not play this match because of a shoulder injury. Tim Southee is stand-in captain Williamson ruled out, Southee to lead Kiwis Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0Igj6RMnzg — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2020 Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand and the toss is about half an hour away. Stay tuned.