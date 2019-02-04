India Vs New Zealand: Injured Martin Guptill ruled out for T20I series

Guptill will be replaced by all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who also featured in the final two ODIs against India in the recently concluded five-match series.

"Unfortunately Martin hasn't recovered in time for this Twenty20 series which is very condensed with three games over five days," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"It's a shame as he's obviously a big part of our white-ball sides, but we've got to look at the big picture and ensure he gets the injury right."

Guptill sustained injury prior to the final ODI against India and now will be eyeing a return against Bangladesh in a series starting next week.

The three-match T20 series against India starts on February 6 at Wellington, followed by the second match at Auckland's Eden Park on February 8 and the final game at Hamilton on February 10.

The New Zealand squad also includes rookie all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who is the son of former All Blacks coach John Mitchell.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.