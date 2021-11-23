India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul ruled out of Test series due to muscle strain, Suryakumar added to squad

Rahul, who played the first two T20Is against New Zealand, was missing from the Indian team's customary practice session that was attended by almost all the players on Tuesday (November 23) at the Green Park stadium.

Later, BCCI released a statement confirming the opening batter's injury and his replacement for the Test series, which starts from Thursday (November 25).

"Team India batsman Mr. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand," read a statement release by BCCI.

"He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month."

Suryakumar Yadav, who was a part of India's Test squad that travelled to England, has been added to the side.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul's replacement," BCCI statement further added.

Shubman Gill was seen opening the batting along with Mayank Agarwal during the team's net session as Cheteshwar Pujara, the vice captain for the series-opener, also batted.

It is understood that one among Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav will make their Test debut and bat in the middle order.

Shubhman was expected to bat in the middle order but now in the absence of Rahul, the youngster will be asked to play in his usual opening slot.

The first Test starts on Thursday (November 25) in Kanpur, while the second Test is scheduled to start on December 3 in Mumbai.

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

