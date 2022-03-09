India vs New Zealand Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Date, IST Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

The Mithali Raj-led side must be buoyed with the emphatic win over Pakistan in their tournament opener on Sunday (March 6). Indian eves extended their unbeaten streak against their Pakistani counterparts to eleven in the ODIs.

In their opening game, Smriti Mandhana (52), Sneh Rana (53*) and Pooja Vastrakar (67) struck useful fifties to help their team recover from an early wobble and post 244/7 at the Bay Oval. It was the crucial 122-run stand for the seventh wicket partnership between Rana and Vastrakar that helped India post a respectable total.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, Schedule, Venues, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details in India

Chasing a tricky target of 245, the Pakistan team fell way short of the mark and was all out for 137 in 43 overs, losing its 11th straight game against neighbours India in the 50-over format. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad did the star turn with the ball, returning with excellent figures of 4/31 after her quota of 10 overs.

Senior pacer Jhulan Goswami bowled well to finish the game with impressive figures of 2/29, while there were also two wickets for Rana (2/27).

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Squad, Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Live Streaming & TV Channel Info

After suffering a shock defeat against West Indies in the tournament opener, New Zealand Women returned to the winning ways with an emphatic 9-wicket victory over minnows Bangladesh.

In a rain-truncated match reduced to 27-overs per side, New Zealand made a quick work of Bangladesh's 140/8 and reached home in 20 overs. Suzie Bates (79*) and Amelia Kerr (47*) struck a century partnership for the second wicket and helped their team register a big win.

Amy Satterthwaite (3/25) starred with the ball for the hosts as they prevented the Bangladeshis from posting a big total.

ICC Women's World Cup Winners List: Full List of Women's ODI Cricket World Cup Winners & Runners Up Year Wise

Against India, the Sophie Devine-led side would be looking to tick all the boxes in order to secure a win. The White Ferns recently defeated the Women in Blue 4-1 in a recently-concluded ODI series and would be hoping to repeat the heroics from the limited-overs series.

Date: Thursday (March 9)

Venue: Hamilton

Timings: 6:30 AM IST

TV Channels: StarSports

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Also check out ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table and Team Standings.