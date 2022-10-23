India vs Pakistan: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In The T20 World Cup 2022 Match At MCG

Both India and Pakistan have some capable game changers in their ranks and will be hoping to start the tournament on a winning note.

Here is then three key battles that can shape the nature of the India vs Pakistan match.

1. Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

This personal duel will be keenly watched. Rohit has a soft spot against left-arm pace as he was dismissed 19 times by this brand of bowling in his career. Even in the India vs Pakistan match in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2021, Shaheen had managed to find success against the Indian skipper. The significance of this match-up was evident when Rohit devoted a special session for training against left-arm pace at nets a couple of days ago. But in real time, this will be an interesting battle to watch out for.

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Babar Azam

This personal contest is not so explosive as the aforementioned one but it is of more subtle nature. Bhuvneshwar does not rely on express pace like Shaheen but the Indian pacer buys his wickets through variations and change of pace. Bhuvneshwar will perforce have to make an impression in the Power Play against the Pakistan captain, who is very much capable of playing a long and destructive innings, evidenced by that hundred against England at home in September. India must see the back of Babar early or else he can set the momentum in favour Pakistan, irrevocably too.

3. Arshdeep Singh vs Mohammad Rizwan

This will be very interesting contest to watch out for. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, all the eyes are on the young left-arm pacer Arshdeep to deliver against the Pakistan line-up. The Punjab pacer can crank up reasonable pace, and has a very accurate Yorker. He should be on top of his game against Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman who doubles up as opener. Rizwan is the premier T20 batsman in the world at present, and can carry his bat along to anchor Pakistan innings. India will hope that Arshdeep will able to snap Rizwana’s stay early so that they can have a crack at a rather untested Pakistan middle-order.