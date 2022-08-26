India vs Pakistan: 4 Key Battles That Will Determine The Winner In Asia Cup 2022 Match

1 Rohit Sharma vs Mohammad Hasnain
The Indian skipper remains vulnerable to left-arm pace as it has been shown a few times in the past. In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Rohit was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi but this time the pacer is not playing owing to an injury. But Hasnain can trouble Rohit as the former is capable of touching 150 kmph and can swing the ball too.
2 Virat Kohli vs Naseem Shah
Kohli is struggling for runs for a while now, and his task will be cut out as Pakistan is likely to field young Naseem Shah. He is capable of touching late 140s with ease and has a very good outswinger. It can trouble Kohli and his endeavour to get back to run-making ways could be that much harder.
3 Babar Azam vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Babar, the Pakistan captain, has been in the form of his life scoring runs galore in all formats. He has moved into top slots in both T20I and ODI batting in ICC rankings and is making ripples in the Test ranking too. Babar is quite adept in dealing with spin, and can dominate them too. In Chahal, Babar will have an experienced and wily opponent whom he missed facing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This could be a very key battle in determining the course of the match.
4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Mohammad Rizwan
Rizwan, the wicketkeeper batsman, has been in good touch for a while now. Rizwan can be quite destructive once set as the Pakistan batter showed in the last T20 World Cup in 2021. He bats up the order and India will be hoping for veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bring an early to end his stay. Bhuvneshwar too has been in good form in 2022 and this will be another personal contest that can determine the fate of the match.