India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Date, IST Time Of Super 4 Match

1 What happened in the league stage

Pakistan gave India some tight moments but the latter eventually came out with a five-wicket win. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya shared 7 wickets among them as India skittled Pakistan for 147 and it was a sub-par total.

But Pakistan bowlers tried to strangle India with a good effort but Hardik came to India’s rescue again with a cameo that helped them go past the tape with two balls to spare.

India would like to have a much smoother outing in the Super 4, without leaving the match to the wire. On the other hand, Pakistan will eye a dash of revenge for the defeat in the group stage.

So, what is waiting for us in Round 2?

2 When is Super 4 match

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match is scheduled for September 4 (Sunday).

3 Super 4 timing

India is scheduled to face Pakistan in the Super 4 match at 7.30 PM IST Onwards.

4 Where to watch

The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match will be on Star Sports Networks, while the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

5 Squads

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.