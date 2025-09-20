Cricket India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: How to stay away from Outside Noise, Controversy during IND vs PAK match? Suryakumar Yadav reveals By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 14:38 [IST]

India and Pakistan are set to clash once again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage on September 21 at Dubai International Stadium.

Earlier in the tournament, India secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their opening Group A match, showcasing a strong batting and bowling performance. However, the match ended amidst a major controversy that intensified the already heated rivalry.

After hitting the winning runs, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team walked off the field without engaging in the customary post-match handshake with the Pakistan team. This gesture was reportedly a form of protest linked to the recent heightened political tensions and the military confrontation between the two countries earlier this year. The match referee had reportedly allowed India to skip the handshake, but this decision was not communicated to the Pakistan team, leading to confusion and frustration on their side. Pakistan's players waited outside the Indian dressing room for the handshakes, only to find the door shut on them.

Pakistan's team management officially lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), calling the incident a breach of the spirit of cricket and criticizing the match referee for his role. Pakistan's captain Salman Agha also boycotted the post-match interview as a protest against India's actions.

The controversy has added a tense backdrop to this next encounter in the Super Four, where both sides are expected to fiercely contest the match as they vie for a spot in the final. And ahead of the match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed how they keep themselves away from the outside noise.

"Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep, I think that's the best. It's easy to say but sometimes it is difficult because you meet a lot of friends, you go out for dinner and you have a lot of players also around who like to see all these things so it's very difficult but then it's on you, what you want to listen to, what you want to have in your mind," Surya said at the pre-match press conference.

"I have been very clear with all the boys. I think it's very important if you want to do well this tournament and going forward, we will have to shut a lot of noise from outside and take what is good for you. I mean someone can give you a good advice as well which can help you in the game, which can help you on the ground, so I think that is very important for me and rest I feel everyone is good in a good space," he added.