India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Schedule 2021: Arch-rivals to clash on October 24; head to head record

As has been the case in the ICC tournaments, the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be the marquee clash of a multi-nation tournament.

The ICC has once again tried to leverage the India-Pakistan rivalry and pitted both the teams in the same group of the Super12 stage. To create a buzz from the very start of the tournament, the global cricket body has scheduled the opening match of Group 2 in the Super12 stage between India and Pakistan.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Complete Fixtures of All Matches, Dates, Time Table and Venues

The arch-rivals will lock horns with each other in their tournament opener on October 24 at Dubai International Stadium. India and Pakistan have been put in Group 2. All India matches in the Super12 stage will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).

With India and Pakistan taking on each other at such an early stage in the league stage, the stage is set for a potentially fan-thrilling contest. India-Pakistan matches are the most sought-after match of the tournament and that also ensures the two titans of the game might also get a chance to see each other in the finals as well.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20 WC:

India and Pakistan have locked horns with each other on five occasions and the Men In Blue haven't lost a single match. India have won 4 games while one ended in a tie, which the MS Dhoni-led side won via bowl-out during the 2007 T20 WC. India defeated Pakistan in 2007 T20 WC final to lift their maiden trophy.

Reacting after the fixtures were revealed, India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who has turned out in more than 150 international matches across the three formats of the game and was a member of the India team that won the inaugural edition in 2007, said the schedule launch will increase anticipation among fans.

"The schedule announcement takes us one step closer to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and is the point from where teams start chalking out their final plans. Players in the T20 format have only gotten more skillful over the past five years since the last edition, and I bet we are in for some scintillating performances and nerve-wracking thrillers," Karthik said.

The groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20 2021, see defending champions West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 comprises former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.