India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Lucknow Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. India’s record at Lucknow stadium

India have never played an ODI at this venue. They were scheduled to face South Africa in a one-dayer but the match was cancelled without a ball being bowled. In total, there were 3 ODIs were played between West Indies and Afghanistan and the Caribbeans emerged winners in all those matches.

2. Lucknow stadium ODI records

Highest total: 253/5, West Indies

Lowest total: 194 all out, Afghanistan

Most runs: Shai Hope (WI): 229

Highest score: Shai Hope: 109

Most 6s: Asghar Afghan: 7

Most wickets: Roston Chase (WI): 7

Best bowling: Sheldon Cottrell: 3/29

Highest partnership: R Chase / S Hope: 163

3. Lucknow stadium pitch report

As the match progresses, the pitch get a bit slow as the bowlers will be looking to control the batsmen by taking the pace off the ball. But in the initial phase, there could be some bounce and carry that will keep both bowlers and batters interested. Bowlers will be looking to make early inroads while the batters will be looking to get some quick runs before the pitch slows down.

4. Lucknow weather forecast

The temperature is predicted to be around 30 degrees with high level of humidity. So, we may see some spells of rain or possible interruptions because of wet outfield and such reasons.

5. Lucknow stadium details

Established: 2017

Capacity: 50000

Host Association: Uttar Pradesh

Average score in ODI: 215

Boundary length: 75 meters around.