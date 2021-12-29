India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4: Visitors fight hard to extend lead at Centurion

Resuming from their overnight 16 for 1, India reached 79 for 3 at lunch for an overall lead of 209 runs. Captain Virat Kohli (18) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) were at the crease.

India lost opener KL Rahul and nightwatchman Shardul Thakur in the first session of the day to Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada respectively.

Pujara got a life when he was dropped in the deep Ngidi off Rabada and Kohli too survived a loud leg before shout against Marco Jansen as he was saved by the DRS.

Resuming the penultimate day on 16/1, South African bowlers kept Indian batters at the edge. Soon, Rabada dismissed Shradul Thakur. Thakur was dismissed for 10 off 26 balls.

After drinks, KL Rahul chased down on a wide delivery from Ngidi and slashed it behind to Elgar at first slip for 23 off 74 balls.

After that, India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara assured that India didn't lose any more wickets in the first session.

On Tuesday (December 28), India lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test in the driver's seat. India had bundled out South Africa for 197 in the third session before the hosts lost Mayank's wicket minutes before the end of the play.

Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at stumps with a lead of 146 runs.

Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul on Day 3 and also completed 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Dravid rings bell

Earlier, India head coach Rahul Dravid rang the bell before the start of play on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "Just SuperSport Park traditions Head Coach, Rahul Dravid rung the bell before start of play on Day 4.”