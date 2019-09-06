India vs South Africa 2019: Five Indian cricketers who can trouble Proteas in Test series

1. Virat Kohli

The recent Test series against West Indies was a mild disappointment for Indian captain because there was no big score for him and his highest was a 78. There was even a rare first-ball duck for him at Sabina Park. But Kohli will now be extra motivated to find his groove and the South African bowlers could be in for a rough time.

2. Ajinkya Rahane

A solid middle-order batsmen, Rahane was struggling to score big since 2017 tour to Sri Lanka. A batsman who thrives of overseas conditions, Rahane was even dropped for the first two Test matches of the 2018 away series against South Africa. But he pushed behind a tough time with a productive series against West Indies, where he managed a hundred and two fifties. Now, he will be having his eyes on South Africa and the Mumbaikar will be a lot more confident too.

3. R Ashwin

Ashwin might have been omitted for the two-Test series against West Indies. But it will be tough to overlook at home especially against a team that he took 31 wickets from four Tests in 2015-16. Of course, the team dynamics now is vastly different from three years ago with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja giving stiff competition to him. But Ashwin, one of India's biggest match-winners in Test cricket, should be finding a place in the final XI.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has played 12 Tests so far and all of them were on foreign soil. The series against South Africa will be his first at home and he would like to make an impression here too. And he is on peak form too after taking 13 wickets from two Tests against the West Indies including a hat-trick. South Africans will be wary of this man who can torment batsmen on any kind of surface.

5. Ishant Sharma

Ishant has matured into a senior pacer quite nicely. He has come up with some impressive spells home and away in the last couple of years as he seemed to be comfortable with his craft and role. He could be asking some difficult questions to South Africa with his unerring line and accuracy.