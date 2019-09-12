Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa 2019: Shubman Gill picked, no place for KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya in Test squad

By
Shubman Gill picked in India Test squad
Shubman Gill picked in India Test squad

Bengaluru, September 12: As expected KL Rahul did not find a place in the 15-man India squad for the three-match Test series against South Africa beginning with the first Test at Visakhapatnam on October 2.

The selectors drafted in Shubman Gill in the squad in the place of Rahul and it is now almost certain that Rohit Sharma might open with Mayank Agarwal in the upcoming series. Hardik Pandya too did not find a place in the squad.

1. Why KL Rahul was dropped

1. Why KL Rahul was dropped

Rahul has been going through a modest patch as reflected in his two fifty-plus scores in the last 27 innings. His last 50-plus score was the 149 against England at the Oval in 2018. Since then, he has made several starts and promised better and bigger innings. But it never happened and the latest example was the first Test against the West Indies at Antigua when made 38 and 44. Rahul also did not find a place in the Board President's XI for the warm-up game and that means Rahul might appear for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare match at Bengaluru.

2. Shubman Gill included

2. Shubman Gill included

Gill has been in good form of late and made a 90 for India A against South Africa in the first unofficial Test at Thiruvananthpuram recently. He did also well for India A during the recent tour to the West Indies. However, Gill was expressed disappointment of not getting picked up for the senior team's tour to the West Indies. However, all that disappiontment now has been washed away.

3. The squad for 3 Tests

3. The squad for 3 Tests

India's squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

4. Board President's XI

4. Board President's XI

The selectors also announced the Board President's XI to play a three-day warm-up match against South Africa at Vizianagaram from September 26. Board President's XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

More SOUTH AFRICA IN INDIA 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v SA: Gill in place for KL Rahul
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue