India vs South Africa 2019: T20I stats: Rohit, Ashwin dominate the chart

1. Rohit Sharma dominates batting

A. Rohit Sharma dominates the T20I batting chart between India and South Africa with 341 runs.

B. Rohit Sharma's 106 in the 2015-2016 series is the highest invidual score from either side thus far.

C. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina too has scored a hundred against South Africa. No South African batsman has scored a T20I hundred against India so far.

D. Highest Total: 214/9 by South Africa in 2012.

E. Lowest Total: 92 all out by India in 2015-16.

2. Ashwin dominates bowling

A. Off-spinner R Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker between these two sides in T20Is, grabbing 10 wickets. However, Ashwin is no longer a part of the T20I or ODI scheme of things of India anymore.

B. Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the record of the best T20I bowling performance between India and South Africa with figures of 5/24. He achieved this in an away series in 2018 and it is also the only instance of a bowler taking five wickets between India and South Africa in T20Is.

3. Dhoni keeps the record

A. Former skipper MS Dhoni has 9 dismissals as a wicketkeeper and it is the highest between these two sides. But Dhoni, like Ashwin, is not part of the T20Is this time. Dhoni had skipped the limited over series against West Indies to serve in Territorial Army and was not selected for the series against the Proteas with selectors hinting it as a move to give more chances to youngsters like Rishabh Pant.

4. Rohit, Raina field records

It seems that Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina have taken a liking for South Africa as far as T20Is are concerned. The 9 catches each taken by Rohit and Raina is the highest by a fielder between India and South Africa. While Rohit will be seen in action in the upcoming T20Is, Raina is out of reckoning at the moment and is recuperating after a knee surgery.