India vs South Africa 2022: India's T20I stats and records at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

India will be eager to maintain their fine record in the bilateral T20I series over the years.

It will be important too for India as they will hit the road to the T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia later this year.

India will also see the performance of the likes of Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik etc as all of them are expected to play a big role in that journey.

So, here is a close look at India’s T20I records at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

1. India vs SA head to head in Bangalore India have faced the Proteas at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium once in 2019. South Africa had emerged a 9-wicket winner on that occasion. 2. India’s T20I results in Bangalore India played their first T20I match at this venue in 2012 against Pakistan. The visitors emerged a five-wicket winner in that match. Overall too, India have a middling record at this venue. India have played 5 matches and won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. 3. T20I batting records in Bangalore Highest total: 202/6 by India vs England Lowest total: 122/9 by Sri Lanka vs West Indies Highest partnership: 106 — Mohammad Hafeez / Shoaib Malik (Pak) vs India. Highest Partnership for India: 100 — Virat Kohli / MS Dhoni vs Australia. 4. T20I batting records in Bangalore Most runs: Glenn Maxwell: M: 2, Runs: 139 Most runs for India: Virat Kohli: M: 5: Runs: 116 Highest score: 113 by Glenn Maxwell Highest score for India: 72 by Virat Kohli Most 6s: Glenn Maxwell: 11 Most 6s for India: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina: 7 Highest strike-rate: Yuvraj Singh; 270. 5. T20I bowling records in Bangalore Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: M: 2, Wkts: 6. Best figures: Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/25. Best economy rate: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2.25 6. T20I fielding records in Bangalore Most dismissals (wk): MS Dhoni: 5 Most catches (fielder): Virat Kohli: 5