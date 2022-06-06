Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa 2022: India's T20I stats and records at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

By
India to face South Africa in the 5th T20I in Bangalore
India to face South Africa in the 5th T20I in Bangalore

Bengaluru, June 6: The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 19.

India will be eager to maintain their fine record in the bilateral T20I series over the years.

It will be important too for India as they will hit the road to the T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia later this year.

India will also see the performance of the likes of Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik etc as all of them are expected to play a big role in that journey.

So, here is a close look at India’s T20I records at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

1. India vs SA head to head in Bangalore

1. India vs SA head to head in Bangalore

India have faced the Proteas at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium once in 2019. South Africa had emerged a 9-wicket winner on that occasion.

2. India’s T20I results in Bangalore

2. India’s T20I results in Bangalore

India played their first T20I match at this venue in 2012 against Pakistan. The visitors emerged a five-wicket winner in that match. Overall too, India have a middling record at this venue. India have played 5 matches and won 2 matches and lost 3 matches.

3. T20I batting records in Bangalore

3. T20I batting records in Bangalore

Highest total: 202/6 by India vs England

Lowest total: 122/9 by Sri Lanka vs West Indies

Highest partnership: 106 — Mohammad Hafeez / Shoaib Malik (Pak) vs India.

Highest Partnership for India: 100 — Virat Kohli / MS Dhoni vs Australia.

4. T20I batting records in Bangalore

4. T20I batting records in Bangalore

Most runs: Glenn Maxwell: M: 2, Runs: 139

Most runs for India: Virat Kohli: M: 5: Runs: 116

Highest score: 113 by Glenn Maxwell

Highest score for India: 72 by Virat Kohli

Most 6s: Glenn Maxwell: 11

Most 6s for India: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina: 7

Highest strike-rate: Yuvraj Singh; 270.

5. T20I bowling records in Bangalore

5. T20I bowling records in Bangalore

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: M: 2, Wkts: 6.

Best figures: Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/25.

Best economy rate: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2.25

6. T20I fielding records in Bangalore

6. T20I fielding records in Bangalore

Most dismissals (wk): MS Dhoni: 5

Most catches (fielder): Virat Kohli: 5

Comments

MORE CRICKET NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 11:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments