India vs South Africa 2022: India's T20I stats and records at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

1. India vs SA head to head in Bangalore
India have faced the Proteas at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium once in 2019. South Africa had emerged a 9-wicket winner on that occasion.
2. India’s T20I results in Bangalore
India played their first T20I match at this venue in 2012 against Pakistan. The visitors emerged a five-wicket winner in that match. Overall too, India have a middling record at this venue. India have played 5 matches and won 2 matches and lost 3 matches.
3. T20I batting records in Bangalore
Highest total: 202/6 by India vs England
Lowest total: 122/9 by Sri Lanka vs West Indies
Highest partnership: 106 — Mohammad Hafeez / Shoaib Malik (Pak) vs India.
Highest Partnership for India: 100 — Virat Kohli / MS Dhoni vs Australia.
Most runs: Glenn Maxwell: M: 2, Runs: 139
Most runs for India: Virat Kohli: M: 5: Runs: 116
Highest score: 113 by Glenn Maxwell
Highest score for India: 72 by Virat Kohli
Most 6s: Glenn Maxwell: 11
Most 6s for India: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina: 7
Highest strike-rate: Yuvraj Singh; 270.
5. T20I bowling records in Bangalore
Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: M: 2, Wkts: 6.
Best figures: Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/25.
Best economy rate: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2.25
6. T20I fielding records in Bangalore
Most dismissals (wk): MS Dhoni: 5
Most catches (fielder): Virat Kohli: 5