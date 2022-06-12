India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Dinesh Karthik's late blitz helps hosts post 148/6 in Cuttack

SA captain Temba Bavuma won his second consecutive toss against India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant and put the hosts in to bat first.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to make a mark in the game as the right-handed batter was dismissed for 1 in the first over bowled by in-form Kagiso Rabada. Gaikwad became Rabada's 50th T20I wicket and he became the third quickest for the Proteas after Imran Tahir and Dale Steyn.

Shreyas Iyer (40) was the top-scorer, while opener Ishan Kishan (34) and 'designated finisher' Dinesh Karthik (30 not out) also chipped in to take India to a competitive score. Iyer and Ishan started cautiously and build their partnership in the powerplay but both the batters failed to convert their innings into big knocks on a surface where batting wasn't looking easy.

Captain Pant (1) and Hardik Pandya (9) were also dismissed cheaply in the middle overs as the hosts were five down inside 100. Captain Bavuma didn't use his spinners much in the game as the hosts were targeting them well but the five frontline Protea pacers did well to restrict Indians to a low total.

Anrich Nortje (2/36) was the most successful bowler for South Africa. Rabada (1/15), Wayne Parnell (1/23), Dwaine Pretorius (1/40) and Keshav Maharaj (1/12) were also among the wickets.

Brief Score: India: 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 40; Anrich Nortje 2/36).