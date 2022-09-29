India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Guwahati Dr Bhupen Hazarika Stadium Pitch & Weather Report, Boundary Length

1. India T20I record at Guwahati

India have played just two T20I matches at the Baraspara Stadium. They lost to Australia 8 wickets 2017 and the match against Sri Lanka was ended as a no-result in 2020.

2. T20 Stats at Guwahati

Highest Total: Australia: 122/2

Lowest Total: India: 118

Highest score: Moises Henriques: 62

Highest score, India: Kedar Jadhav: 27

Most 6s: Moises Henriques: 4

Most 6s, India: Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya: 1

Most wickets: Jason Behrendorff: 4

Best bowling: Jason Behrendorff: 4/21

Best bowling, India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 1/9

Highest partnership: M Henriques / T Head: 109

Highest partnership, India: MS Dhoni / K Jadhav and Hardik Pandya / Kuldeep Yadav: 33.

3. Guwahati stadium details

Established: 2012, opened in 2017

Capacity: 45000

Host Association: Assam

Average T20 score: 127 (including domestic matches).

Boundary length: 60x65M

4. Guwahati Stadium Pitch Report

This is new stadium and has hosted only two international matches so far. But the Baraspara Stadium pitch could offer the players a slightly better run-making facility. But even then a total in the vicinity of 160 could see some tight chase.

5. Guwahati weather

The temperature at Guwahati is pegged to be at 28 degrees during the match hours. But a heavy 99 per cent cloud cover is predicted on that night with 6 per cent chances of thundershowers. Hence, we might just see some rain interruptions or delayed start on October 2 but the Assam Cricket Association officials have said that they are fully prepared for any situation arising out of nature’s fury.