India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Guwahati Dr Bhupen Hazarika Stadium Pitch & Weather Report, Boundary Length

By
Guwahati, September 29: India will be eager to wrap the three-match T20I series when they face South Africa in the second T20I here at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium or Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 2).

India had beaten South Africa by 8 wickets in the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28), and Rohit Sharma’s men would be eager not to stretch the series to a decider.

So, here is the details about the Guwahati Stadium such as stats, pitch report and weather details ahead of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I.

India have played just two T20I matches at the Baraspara Stadium. They lost to Australia 8 wickets 2017 and the match against Sri Lanka was ended as a no-result in 2020.

Highest Total: Australia: 122/2

Lowest Total: India: 118

Highest score: Moises Henriques: 62

Highest score, India: Kedar Jadhav: 27

Most 6s: Moises Henriques: 4

Most 6s, India: Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya: 1

Most wickets: Jason Behrendorff: 4

Best bowling: Jason Behrendorff: 4/21

Best bowling, India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 1/9

Highest partnership: M Henriques / T Head: 109

Highest partnership, India: MS Dhoni / K Jadhav and Hardik Pandya / Kuldeep Yadav: 33.

Established: 2012, opened in 2017

Capacity: 45000

Host Association: Assam

Average T20 score: 127 (including domestic matches).

Boundary length: 60x65M

This is new stadium and has hosted only two international matches so far. But the Baraspara Stadium pitch could offer the players a slightly better run-making facility. But even then a total in the vicinity of 160 could see some tight chase.

The temperature at Guwahati is pegged to be at 28 degrees during the match hours. But a heavy 99 per cent cloud cover is predicted on that night with 6 per cent chances of thundershowers. Hence, we might just see some rain interruptions or delayed start on October 2 but the Assam Cricket Association officials have said that they are fully prepared for any situation arising out of nature’s fury.

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
